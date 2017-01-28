American Heart Association announces Lifestyle Change Award

Nominations now being accepted for Heart Run & Walk honor

The American Heart Association is working to celebrate individuals who have made a positive impact on their health. The American Heart Association is now accepting nominations for the Lifestyle Change Award.

The Lifestyle Change Award, sponsored by Olivari Olive Oil, honors someone who has made significant, positive changes in an effort to live longer and healthier.

Nominations can be submitted by friends, co-workers or relatives. Individuals can also choose to nominate themselves. Nominations are due by Friday, Feb. 3.

Photos and stories from finalists will be posted on the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association Facebook page at @HeartCNY. The winner will be chosen by a combination of a panel of judges and public votes on Facebook. Voting will be held from Monday, Feb. 6, through Friday, Feb. 24. The winner will then be chosen and recognized at the America’s Greatest Heart Run and Walk closing ceremony March 4, 2017, in the Utica College gymnasium.

Nomination forms can be requested by emailing heartofutica@heart.org or calling (315) 580-3960. Completed copies can be emailed to heartofutica@heart.org or printed versions may be mailed to: Attn: Lifestyle Change Award, American Heart Association, 120 Lomond Court, Utica, NY 13502.

The deadline for submissions is Feb. 3, 2017.

