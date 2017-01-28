Young Boater Safety Certification Course set for Feb. 18 at 2017 CNY Boat Show

The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and New York Sea Grant have announced Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, as the date for the Young Boater Safety Certificate training course at the 2017 Central New York Boat Show.

The program will run from 9 am to 5 pm at the Horticulture Building classroom at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse.

Pre-registration is required for the limited space seating for the course that will be taught by U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 21 personnel. New York Sea Grant is taking registrations by phone at 315-312-3042.

Successful completion of the free, 8-hour training program and same-day proctored exam certifies youth ages 10 to 17 to legally operate a motorized boat or watercraft alone on New York waters.

Each youth registering for the Young Boater safety course receives three free admission passes into the 2017 Central New York Boat Show that is the largest and oldest boat show in New York. Participants are asked to provide for their own lunch.

The award-winning New York Sea Grant Discover Clean & Safe Boating program will be at the show with its 10th anniversary educational vessel with information on life jackets, boating safety, and voluntary watercraft inspection to help slow the spread of aquatic invasive species.

The 2017 Central New York Boat Show hours are 1-9 pm on Thursday, February 16, 1-9 pm on Friday, February 17, 10 am-9 pm on Saturday, February 18, and 10 am-5 pm on Sunday, February 19. More than 500 boats of all styles; water recreation equipment; marine accessories; boating and fishing guides; yacht clubs; and exhibits by waterfront destinations, tourism organizations, and local, state and federal law enforcement agencies fill three exhibit buildings at the NYS Fairgrounds. Show admission is $10 per person, 13 and younger free. Free parking and shuttle are provided. Learn more at www.cnyboatshow.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

