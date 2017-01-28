Griffo issues statement on latest Restore NY funding grants to revitalize local communities

State Senator Joseph Griffo, R-Rome, released the following statement Thursday, Jan. 26, in response to the latest round of Restore New York Communities Initiative funding grants announced by Governor Cuomo and Empire State Development:

A key factor in revitalizing our communities is to help local municipalities foster the kind of economic development that can attract commercial investment, create jobs, and encourage residential growth, and so I am pleased that the latest round of Restore New York grants will benefit communities in the Mohawk Valley and North Country. These regions have so much potential to offer in a vibrant economy, and I thank Empire State Development for supporting the strategies of our local governments to eliminate blight and rehabilitate their urban centers and neighborhoods.

The following Restore NY grants in Senator Griffo’s district were announced Thursday:



MOHAWK VALLEY

§ City of Utica – Downtown Utica Restore Project: $1 million

§ City of Rome – Wood and Steel Cable Complex: $500,000

§ Village of Sylvan Beach – Yesterday’s Royal rehabilitation: $500,000

NORTH COUNTRY

§ Town of Clifton – J & L site redevelopment: $500,000

§ Village of Lyons Falls – Lyons Falls Mill demolition: $500,000

§ Village of Massena – Slavins Building rehabilitation: $500,000

§ Village of Potsdam – Congdon Hall renovation: $120,000

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

