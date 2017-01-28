Clinton Chamber networking breakfast Feb. 1

Join us at Signature 81 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1 to pass business cards and network with current and prospective Clinton Chamber of Commerce members from the surrounding area.

Signature 81 opened in March of 2013 because of the Crystal’s love for everything handmade. Originally from Utica, she has always had a passion for shopping local and now supports more than 70 micro-entrepreneurs in her shop.

Signature 81 us filled with re-purposed furniture, kitchen items, paper goods, hand-poured candles, vintage finds, and much more. Signature 81 Studios opened at 11 ½ West Park Row offering classes and workshops. Learn something new and expand your creativity with Signature81.

