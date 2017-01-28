CNY volunteer deploying to Mississippi for tornado relief

Fifth volunteer from the Western and Central New York Region

People in the south continue to deal with devastation from severe storms and tornadoes last weekend. The American Red Cross is with them, providing food, shelter and help with the recovery. Red Cross workers will support those affected for as long as help is needed. So far, the Red Cross has mobilized over 500 workers to help those in need.

Volunteer Paula Hueber of Syracuse, who is a Registered Nurse, is traveling to Mississippi to serve as a health services supervisor. She is the fifth volunteer from the Western and Central New York Region deploying to affected areas joining Joyce Alexander of Rochester, Joshua Horton of Cuba, N.Y., Pittsford resident Sarah Perkins and Diane Sargent from Lockport.

Reports indicate more than 1,100 homes have been affected across Mississippi, Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana and Florida. The number could increase once all inaccessible areas are reached. In George and Mississippi, Red Cross and community partners have served over 30,000 meals and snacks and distributed more than 8,000 relief items, and provided 900 Health Services and Disaster Mental Health contacts.

Make a Donation: The Red Cross depends on donations to provide immediate relief. Help people affected by southern tornadoes and storms by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or texting the word TORNADO to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster.

The Red Cross estimates it will spend more than $1 million helping people affected by southern tornadoes and storms. It includes the costs of providing food, shelter, blankets, cots, emotional support, health services, relief supplies and casework support. It also includes some of the costs that make relief possible including logistics, staff and technology expenses to support such a significant disaster. An average of 91 cents of every dollar the Red Cross spends is invested in humanitarian services and programs, including disaster relief and recover.

