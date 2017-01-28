 
PAC 99 schedule for week of Jan. 29, 2017

pac99logo2Tuesday, Jan. 31

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Oswego County Legislature meeting of Jan. 5
  • 9:22 a.m., 2:22p.m. and 7:22p.m.: Canastota Rotary Club meeting of Jan. 23
  • 9:48 a.m., 2:48 p.m. and 7:48 p.m.: Sherrill City Commission meeting of Jan. 23

Wednesday, Feb. 1

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Canastota Schools Board of Education meeting of Jan. 24
  • 9:59 a.m., 2:59 p.m. and 7:59 p.m.: Oneida Rotary Club meeting of Jan. 24 with Rotary Exchange Students Hanna Jesche and Nappawit Nijwattana

Thursday, Feb. 2

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Tomorrow’s World: “More Important Than The Game”
  • 9:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: “Safe House at Peterboro,” a play by Mrs. Sprague’s and Mrs. Littlepage’s eighth-grade class at Cazenovia Central Schools
  • 9:55 a.m., 2:55 p.m. and 7:55 p.m.: Oneidas Club Meeting of Jan. 26 with Monica Walts, “Mom Prom”
  • 10:02 a.m., 3:02 p.m. and 8:02 p.m.: Oneida Recreation Department Rail Trail Committee Meeting of Jan. 26
