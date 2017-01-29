Winter Hibernation Festival at Great Swamp Feb. 11

The Great Swamp Conservancy, Inc., will host its annual Winter Hibernation Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb 11 on the nature center grounds at 8375 N. Main St., Canastota.

Also planned is the opening of the fossil exhibit Feb. 11. Go back in dinosaur time with hands-on activities, creatures from the beginning of time (Precambrian to Cenozoic), real fossils and replicas.

“Out of the Cage” wildlife rehabilitator Jennifer Clark will lead a 1 p.m. guided winter woods walk. There also will be cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, sledding (weather permitting), story time, hibernation games, nature crafts for kids, coloring contest, find the GSC medallion, fur fun and more.

Suggested donation is $3 for adults and children 12 and under $1. For more information, call 315-697-2950 or visit greatswampconservancy.orgwww.greatswampconservancy.org.

