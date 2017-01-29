Fourteen students attend the 2017 NAMM Show

Fourteen SUNY Oneonta students got a hands-on look at the latest products in the music industry during the 2017 National Music Merchants Association Show in Anaheim, Calif., from Jan. 19 through 22. Among them were Jonathan Noble, a music industry major from Munnsville, and Cameryn Wright, a music industry major from Oneida.

The annual global music products trade show featured 1,800 exhibits and more than 6,000 brands of sound, lighting and recording gear; instruments; sheet music; gadgets and more.

“At NAMM, you get a glimpse into the future,” said Music Department Lecturer Nancy Tarr, who accompanied the students on the trip. “You get an opportunity to lay your hands on brand-new instruments that haven’t even been marketed yet or are just hitting the marketplace, and technology that’s just beginning to emerge.”

From microphones that record 360 sound for immersive virtual reality applications, to a credit-card-sized digital instrument for kids, the students saw all kinds of cutting-edge products. They also tested out new gear, met some big-name DJs, heard lots of live music, and saw Stevie Wonder, John Mayer and Andy Grammer walk through the exhibit hall.

SUNY Oneonta Associate Professor of Music Joe Pignato was also in attendance as an exhibitor artist and Association for Popular Music Education board member. As an endorser for Taye Drums, Pignato spent time at the Taye exhibit, demonstrating the drums and meeting with Taye personnel, dealers, industry people, and those walking the exhibition floor.

“It’s the best of the best,” said Tarr. “You meet people from all walks of life, but everybody is there for the love of music.”

The show is for NAMM members, but music educators and college students are eligible to attend through the NAMM Foundation’s GenNext professional development program, presented in conjunction with the College Music Society.

In addition to browsing exhibits, the students attended workshops on topics such as social media, instruments, technology, and sales and marketing. They also brought resumes and networked with professionals in the particular fields they hope to enter. In previous years, Oneonta students have landed internships through connections they made at the event.

All of the students received grants from the Caroline ’67 and David D’Antonio Undergraduate Student Travel for Excellence Fund, which helps defray travel costs for students presenting research and attending conferences.

