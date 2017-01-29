Gillibrand statement on Trump’s action on immigration and refugees

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand today issued the following statement on President Donald J. Trump’s action on immigration and refugees:

“I repeatedly urged the last administration to do more to confront the growing humanitarian crisis in Syria and accept more refugee families.

“But President Trump’s actions on immigration and refugees fly in the face of our New York values and the foundation on which this country was built.

“Our diversity is what makes New York strong and our willingness to accept those in need who are fleeing some of the most dangerous and violent places on earth is what the Statue of Liberty represents.

“Our willingness to take in refugees is not only the right thing to do, but it also helps make our country safer from terrorist threats and shows millions around the globe that America cares for children and families facing strife and persecution.

“I will continue to stand with immigrant and refugee families and I will fight in the Senate to protect them.”

