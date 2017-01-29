Statement from Tenney on 115th Congress subcommittee assignments

Tenney will serve on Financial Institutions and Consumer Credit, Oversight and Investigation, and Monetary Policy and Trade

Today, Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (R—NY) announced her subcommittee assignments for the 115th Congress. Claudia will serve on the House Financial Services subcommittees on Financial Institutions and Consumer Credit, Oversight and Investigation, and Monetary Policy and Trade.

The Financial Institutions and Consumer Credit subcommittee oversees various aspects of the banking and credit industries, including: banks, depository institutions, federal deposit insurance, and the Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection. This subcommittee focuses on protecting consumers by providing oversight of lending activities and increasing the transparency of financial institutions.

The Oversight and Investigations committee has jurisdiction to investigate all matters under the Financial Services Committee. The work of the subcommittee primarily focuses on improving financial oversight of government related agencies, including: Treasury Department, Export-Import Bank, Department of Housing and Urban Development, and the Securities and Exchange Commission. The investigations conducted by this subcommittee are aimed at providing transparency and accountability in the financial sector.

The work of the subcommittee on Monetary Policy and Trade focuses on domestic and international monetary policies relating to the United States and international institutions, including currency, valuation of the U.S. dollar, and trade.

Tenney stated, “Expanding economic opportunities for all Americans starts with ensuring that financial institutions are transparent to their consumers and held accountable for their actions. No longer will “Too Big to Fail” institutions deprive Americans of financial independence. I look forward to being directly involved in working to provide my constituents with more economic opportunities and access to credit. Small businesses, family farms, the middle-class and families throughout the Mohawk Valley and Southern Tier will thrive again now that the work of rolling back regulations and reeling in the national debt has begun.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

