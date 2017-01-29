Stirpe: Manufacturing is still the backbone of the CNY economy

As part of my work representing the region in the state assembly, I get to spend a lot time visiting with local manufacturers and meeting business leaders in the manufacturing industry. We make a lot of great products in our region. The one thing I hear most often from local companies is how they are constantly looking for skilled employees to enter the industry.

There is a constant demand for skilled workers in the manufacturing industry, offering above-average wages. In 2015, the annual wage for an industrial worker in Central New York was just over $67,000. Consider the recent announcement from Saab Defense and Security USA’s North American to make its headquarters in East Syracuse, which will include a $55 million investment in our local economy and create 260 new, good-paying jobs.

It often surprises people in the area to learn that there are so many open jobs in manufacturing, with companies needing everything from engineers and metal fabricators, to welders and building maintenance. The challenge for many job seekers is getting the basic foundation skills to enter the field.

Several local educational institutions, not-for-profits and public-private partnerships are working right now to train people for these skilled jobs and to create pathways into this diverse field. Here is just a sample:

Onondaga Community College (OCC) offers an advanced manufacturing-machining certificate program where students can learn the necessary skills to work for modern manufacturing companies. These vocational programs are vital to our workforce, and that’s why in past state budgets, I secured significant funding for a manufacturing training program that fosters a partnership between employers and OCC.

At OCM BOCES, the manufacturing program teaches the necessary skills and provides internship opportunities in manufacturing, while the welding program prepares students for work in heavy construction and repair shops. Those are just two of many professional certificate programs at OCM BOCES, many with an excellent job placement track record.

The Manufacturers Association of Central New York is also working right now to assists over 50,000 workers across upstate New York by offering apprenticeship opportunities, business-led career resources, and networking support.

Many local labor unions, including the Plumbers & Steamfitters, the Ironworkers, the Carpenters, the IBEW, and the Laborers, also offer apprenticeship programs in their fields which can help workers gain entry into skilled trades.

As we consider the future of the region, we know that manufacturing and skilled trade jobs will be a critical part of our economy. And the demand for employees in these fields is likely to increase in the near future. The governor’s “Buy American” initiative would require the state to give preference to American-made goods and services for any purchase over $100,000 and ensuring there are enough trained workers to fill advanced industrial positions is the key to continuing to grow the economy.

I’ll continue to support educational pathways to a manufacturing career and work with community partners to ensure Central New York is prepared to meet the challenges of 21st-century manufacturing. As always, if you have any questions or concerns about this or any other community, please don’t hesitate to contact me at 315-452-1115 or atStirpeA@nyassembly.gov.

