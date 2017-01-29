COLUMN: A Confederate Yankee

Folks, it’s not a One and Done

By Bill Mayers

I’ve been so proud of my daughters and granddaughters. On the day of the massive women’s march on Washington, three of them participated in a supportive gathering in Ithaca. The others supported the event in multiple ways, from writing letters to calling their senators and Congress-critters to donating cash to help more women participate.

The knitted pink hats made a sea of protest and inspiration, and again, I am so very proud of them!

It was not a protest regarding reproductive rights alone. It was a reminder to the Republican clunk-heads who now think they’re God’s instruments that all people matter, that all rights granted by the Constitution apply across the board, and that we, men and women alike, will not be marginalized and ignored. This march put the Fascists on notice: you will pay a very steep price for your idiocy.

This march put the Fascists on notice: you will pay a very steep price for your idiocy.

Unless, that is, those who did the march and supportive activities now put away their pink hats and forget about it. And that is the purpose of this article. Folks, it’s not a One and Done. Politicians in America have long known that if they hunker down, much of the agitation and protest will die out. They then slither out from under their rocks and go on about their nasty business.

Only sustained, concentrated action will get through. The protests against the Vietnam War are a case in point. Numerous protest actions were ignored by the political elite until it became a tsunami, threatening to wash their deplorable selves down the toilet and out of power. The Vietnam War – the one I served in – was brought to an end by the actions of concerned Americans who exercised their rights, guaranteed by the First Amendment.

And that is the purpose of this column: Folks, it’s not a One-and-Done.Politicians in America have long known that if they hunker down, much of the agitation and protest will die out. They then slither out from under their rocks and go on about their nasty business. Only sustained, concentrated action will get through. The protests against the Vietnam War are a case in point. Numerous protest actions were ignored by the political elite until it became a tsunami, threatening to wash their deplorable selves down the toilet and out of power. The Vietnam War – the one I served in – was brought to an end by the actions of concerned Americans who exercised their rights, guaranteed by the First Amendment.

Politicians in America have long known that if they hunker down, much of the agitation and protest will die out. They then slither out from under their rocks and go on about their nasty business. Only sustained, concentrated action will get through. The protests against the Vietnam War are a case in point. Numerous protest actions were ignored by the political elite until it became a tsunami, threatening to wash their deplorable selves down the toilet and out of power. The Vietnam War – the one I served in – was brought to an end by the actions of concerned Americans who exercised their rights, guaranteed by the First Amendment.

The protests against the Vietnam War are a case in point. Numerous protest actions were ignored by the political elite until it became a tsunami, threatening to wash their deplorable selves down the toilet and out of power.The Vietnam War – the one I served in – was brought to an end by the actions of concerned Americans who exercised their rights, guaranteed by the First Amendment.

The Vietnam War – the one I served in – was brought to an end by the actions of concerned Americans who exercised their rights, guaranteed by the First Amendment.

It isn’t necessary to detail every instance of mismanagement by today’s politicians. We can all read the newspapers and watch television news. It’s become stunningly obvious, after merely a week in office, how anti-American this new administration is. All of us, not just a select few, are at risk. Not mere months or years, but decades of progress are being hacked at by the ill-informed. These characters don’t have a clue as to the lasting damage they’re imposing.

The law of unintended consequences seems beyond their comprehension. The promise to Make America Great is turning out to be the biggest farce in the past 70 years. This nonsense must be opposed.

So dad/grandpa/great-grandpa is here to remind all concerned that we can’t stop. Stay in contact. Work with the organizers to continue to plan affirmative actions that will stop the mad rush of the Right from dragging the entire country into the abyss.

This war will not be won with a single battle but will continue; we must be strong because the Fascists now in Washington are strong.

They will not let up until we force them to let up.

Viva la Resistance!

William (Bill) Mayers

William D. “Bill” Mayers RT, RN, of Sullivan is a retired senior U.S. Army Corpsman. A certified healthcare professional since 1964, he holds two professional licenses, including that of Registered Professional Nurse licensed in New York, Alaska, Virginia and Louisiana. He has four children, two stepchildren, three grandchildren, a new great-grandchild and is an avid analyst of current events.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

