OPL family story hour celebrates Chinese New Year

Preschoolers and early elementary-school students, along with parents and guardians, can welcome in the Year of the Rooster in the traditional Chinese calendar with games, stories and refreshments at Oneida Public Library’s Family Story Hour, Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 6:30 p.m.

Megan Gillander, OPL’s coordinator of youth services, is planning an entertaining hour of Chinese stories, New Year’s lore and a traditional Chinese craft.

The Chinese New Year, following a lunar calendar, starts January 28, and celebrations conclude February 21 this year. Following the 12-sign cycle of the Chinese zodiac, each of which is assigned an animal, the year 2017 falls into the Year of the Rooster, and following the cycle of the five traditional elements in traditional Chinese science, the rooster this year is associated with fire.

The program is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Megan Gillander at 315-363-3050, or stop by the Oneida Library, 220 Broad St.

