Law enforcement announces conviction at trial in ‘Operation Smackdown’

Luis Rivera transported more than 10,500 bags of heroin to Syracuse; faces up to 25 years in jail
Schneiderman: Conviction sends message that we will bring deadly heroin dealers to justice
Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman, New York State Police Superintendent George Beach, and Syracuse Police Chief Frank Fowler today announced the conviction of Luis Rivera on the crimes of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st and Conspiracy in the 2nd Degree for which he now faces up to 25 years in state prison, following a brief trial. These charges stem from the Attorney General’s “Operation Smackdown,” in which Rivera served as a key dealer, including transporting 10,500 bags of heroin from NYC to Syracuse on June 17, 2015 for distribution in and around Syracuse.
“Luis Rivera played a key role in dealing huge quantities of heroin in Syracuse, fueling what is already a deadly epidemic,” Attorney General Schneiderman said. “This conviction sends the message that we will bring to justice those who deal death in our neighborhoods. My office and our partners in law enforcement will use every tool at our disposal to fight this epidemic in every corner of the state.”
State Police Superintendent George Beach said, “The conviction of Luis Rivera only reinforces the message that we are going to continue to work aggressively to stop heroin and other harmful narcotics from infiltrating our communities and neighborhoods, and we will find and punish the people who are responsible for putting these illegal substances in the hands of our youth and others. The State Police, along with our state and local law enforcement partners, are committed to protecting our communities and cutting off the pipeline of illegal narcotics.”
Syracuse Police Chief Frank L. Fowler said, “The Syracuse Police Department will continue working with State and Local law enforcement to interrupt the supply chains of illegal drugs coming into, and destroying our communities. These arrests and lengthy prison sentences will hopefully send a message to others involved in these illegal activities that law enforcement will be coming for you.”
Over the course of the eleven-month investigation, which was led by the Attorney General’s Organized Crime Task Force (OCTF), New York State Police, and the Syracuse Police Department, authorities seized:
- 10,750 ready-to-sell baggies of heroin
- 2 ounces of bulk heroin capable of being packaged into another 2,100 bags of heroin.
- More than 1 pound of cocaine
- 65 oxycodone pills
- 21 hydrocodone pills
- 2 hand guns
- An electronic stun gun (disguised as a flashlight)
- 9 rifles, including an assault rifle
- 7 shot guns, and
- $40,000 in cash
The four separate indictments charged 72 individuals with 227 crimes including Operating as a Major Trafficker, and various counts of Criminal Sale and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance (class A and B felonies), and Conspiracy to commit those crimes. The Operating as a Major Trafficker statute (§220.77 of the Penal Law of the State of New York), authored by Attorney General Schneiderman when he was a legislator, went into effect in November 2009, as part of reforms to the Rockefeller-era drug law; it is the only felony narcotics charge in the state that carries a possible life sentence.
“Operation Smackdown” focuses on two major distribution rings:
The first ring – codenamed “Flowers” — was allegedly comprised of at least 37 individuals, who are charged on three separate indictments. This ring would allegedly send heroin from New York City to Syracuse and then distribute it in and around Syracuse. Over the course of the eleven-month investigation, authorities seized 10,750 bags of heroin, and more than two ounces of bulk heroin capable of being packaged into another 2,100 bags of heroin.
This ring includes the three people charged with “Operating as a Major Trafficker”:
- JULIO SANTOS of Camillus, New York
- REINALDO SANTOS of Syracuse, New York
- MAGEN SOLANO of Syracuse, New York
The three traffickers allegedly arranged for narcotics to be transported from New York City to Syracuse.
The second ring – codenamed “Over the River” — alleges that 35 individuals sold cocaine in the suburbs of Syracuse and adjacent Oswego County.
All other defendants in these cases have pled guilty to felonies.
Several additional agencies participated in the investigation, including the Oswego County Drug Task Force, the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office, Onondaga County Probation Department, Cortland County Sheriff’s Department, New York State Parole, U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Solvay Police Department and Syracuse University Police.
The investigation was conducted by OCTF Investigator William Elsenbeck, OCTF Investigator Paul Pendergast, Supervising Investigator Thomas M. Wolf and Deputy Chief Eugene Black. The Investigations Bureau is led by Chief Investigator Dominick Zarrella. The New York State Police Community Narcotics Enforcement Team under the supervision of New York State Police Superintendent George Beach, and Syracuse Police Detective Raul Santana under the supervision of Special Investigation Division Captain Timothy Gay and Syracuse Police Chief Frank Fowler.
The case is being prosecuted by OCTF Assistant Deputy Attorney General and Senior Investigative Counsel James J. Mindell. Deputy Attorney General Peri Alyse Kadanoff runs the Organized Crime Task Force and Kelly Donovan is the Executive Deputy Attorney General for Criminal Division.
