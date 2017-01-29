OPL family story hour celebrates Chinese New Year » Law enforcement announces conviction at trial in ‘Operation Smackdown’ Luis Rivera transported more than 10,500 bags of heroin to Syracuse; faces up to 25 years in jail Schneiderman: Conviction sends message that we will bring deadly heroin dealers to justice Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman, New York State Police Superintendent George Beach, and Syracuse Police Chief Frank Fowler today announced the conviction of Luis Rivera on the crimes of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st and Conspiracy in the 2nd Degree for which he now faces up to 25 years in state prison, following a brief trial. These charges stem from the Attorney General’s “Operation Smackdown,” in which Rivera served as a key dealer, including transporting 10,500 bags of heroin from NYC to Syracuse on June 17, 2015 for distribution in and around Syracuse. “Luis Rivera played a key role in dealing huge quantities of heroin in Syracuse, fueling what is already a deadly epidemic,” Attorney General Schneiderman said. “This conviction sends the message that we will bring to justice those who deal death in our neighborhoods. My office and our partners in law enforcement will use every tool at our disposal to fight this epidemic in every corner of the state.” State Police Superintendent George Beach said, “The conviction of Luis Rivera only reinforces the message that we are going to continue to work aggressively to stop heroin and other harmful narcotics from infiltrating our communities and neighborhoods, and we will find and punish the people who are responsible for putting these illegal substances in the hands of our youth and others. The State Police, along with our state and local law enforcement partners, are committed to protecting our communities and cutting off the pipeline of illegal narcotics.” Syracuse Police Chief Frank L. Fowler said, “The Syracuse Police Department will continue working with State and Local law enforcement to interrupt the supply chains of illegal drugs coming into, and destroying our communities. These arrests and lengthy prison sentences will hopefully send a message to others involved in these illegal activities that law enforcement will be coming for you.” Over the course of the eleven-month investigation, which was led by the Attorney General’s Organized Crime Task Force (OCTF), New York State Police, and the Syracuse Police Department, authorities seized: 10,750 ready-to-sell baggies of heroin

2 ounces of bulk heroin capable of being packaged into another 2,100 bags of heroin.

More than 1 pound of cocaine

65 oxycodone pills

21 hydrocodone pills

2 hand guns

An electronic stun gun (disguised as a flashlight)

9 rifles, including an assault rifle

7 shot guns, and

$40,000 in cash The four separate indictments charged 72 individuals with 227 crimes including Operating as a Major Trafficker, and various counts of Criminal Sale and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance (class A and B felonies), and Conspiracy to commit those crimes. The Operating as a Major Trafficker statute (§220.77 of the Penal Law of the State of New York), authored by Attorney General Schneiderman when he was a legislator, went into effect in November 2009, as part of reforms to the Rockefeller-era drug law; it is the only felony narcotics charge in the state that carries a possible life sentence. “Operation Smackdown” focuses on two major distribution rings: The first ring – codenamed “Flowers” — was allegedly comprised of at least 37 individuals, who are charged on three separate indictments. This ring would allegedly send heroin from New York City to Syracuse and then distribute it in and around Syracuse. Over the course of the eleven-month investigation, authorities seized 10,750 bags of heroin, and more than two ounces of bulk heroin capable of being packaged into another 2,100 bags of heroin. This ring includes the three people charged with “Operating as a Major Trafficker”: JULIO SANTOS of Camillus, New York

REINALDO SANTOS of Syracuse, New York

MAGEN SOLANO of Syracuse, New York The three traffickers allegedly arranged for narcotics to be transported from New York City to Syracuse. The second ring – codenamed “Over the River” — alleges that 35 individuals sold cocaine in the suburbs of Syracuse and adjacent Oswego County. Those charged include: JULIO SANTOS of Camillus, New York (Charged with Operating as a Major Trafficker)

REINALDO SANTOS of Syracuse, New York (Charged with Operating as a Major Trafficker)

MAGEN SOLANO of Syracuse, New York (Charged with Operating as a Major Trafficker)

HENRY AGUAYO of Syracuse, New York

ZEZELL MONIQUE BEYENE AGUAYO of Liverpool, New York

JORGE ALVARADO of Syracuse, New York

WENDI BURKE of Cicero, New York

CHARLES BUSKE of Oswego, New York

TRISTAN FONTANEZ CIRINO of Syracuse, New York

ASHLEY CORSETTE of Liverpool, New York

JERRY CRAW of Fayetteville, New York

EDDY CUELLO of Syracuse, New York

DANIEL P. DOHERTY of Camillus, New York

JOSEPH DONAHUE of Minoa, New York

DOUGLAS ELFORD of Canastota, New York

DANIEL EMOND of East Syracuse, New York

FRANCISCO FLORES of Syracuse, New York

JOHN FOLEY of Pulaski, New York

ELLIOT FREELON of Syracuse, New York

CATHERINE FUOCO of Central Square, New York

TIMOTHY GALARNEAU of Brewerton, New York

ADAM GILKEY of Minoa, New York

RONALD HALL of Cicero, New York

BRENT HARRINGTON of Central Square, New York

JAMES HARRIS of Syracuse, New York

ALFRED HOFFMAN of Syracuse, New York

THOMAS HOLMQUIST of Hastings, New York

BRIAN HONORS of Minoa, New York

STEVEN HOYT of Kirkville, New York

LAMYKE KELLY of Syracuse, New York

JOSHUA KINGSLEY of East Syracuse, New York

GEORGE KLAPAN of Pulaski, New York

JACQUELIN LANDO a/k/a JACQUELIN SHOWERS of Oswego, New York

JULIE LONG of Kirkville, New York

DENISE MAHONEY of Minoa, New York

DIANA MALDONADO of Syracuse, New York

KEVIN MALDONADO of Syracuse, New York

YVETTE MALDONADO of Syracuse, New York

ANTONIO MARTINEZ of Syracuse, New York

ALASHA MESSIER of Syracuse, New York

IRMA DIAZ ORTIZ of Syracuse, New York

DINA PECK of Kirkville, New York

CLAYTON PIEROPAN of Clay, New York

MICHAEL PIRAINO of Central Square, New York

CARLOS QUINONES of Syracuse, New York

JOHAN QUINONES of Syracuse, New York

MICHAEL RAMOS of Syracuse, New York

LORI RAUM of Bridgeport, New York

LORRIE REDINGTON of Tully, New York

DAVID REVETTE of Central Square, New York

LUIS RIVERA of Syracuse, New York

MIGUEL CRUZ RIVERA of Syracuse, New York

JOSE LOPEZ ROBLES of Syracuse, New York

MAGALEY ROMAN of Syracuse, New York

GILSANDRO ROSADO of Syracuse, New York

MARIO RUSSO of Syracuse, New York

JOSE DELGADO SANTANA of Syracuse, New York

JAIME SANTOS of Syracuse, New York

WILFREDO SANTOS of Syracuse, New York

SUSAN VERTICHIO SCHMIDT of Liverpool, New York

TOSHIRO SCOTT of Syracuse, New York

DANIEL SMITH of Central Square, New York

KYSHAUN SMITH a/k/a KYSHAUN WILLIAMS of Syracuse, New York

ANTHONY SPARKS of Syracuse, New York

MARK SPRATT of Kirkville, New York

CYNTHIA THOMPSON of Solvay, New York

JEAN TORRES of Syracuse, New York

LUIS UNDANETA of Syracuse, New York

ANGEL DIAZ VEGA of Syracuse, New York

LUIS CIRINO VEGA of Syracuse, New York

HILARY WASHO of East Syracuse, New York; and

