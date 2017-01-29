Three honored by Empire 8 for fall academic achievement

The Empire 8 Athletic Conference announced its President’s List for the Fall 2016 semester, recognizing three from Morrisville State College’s football team for their contributions on the field and excellence in the classroom.

A trio of Mustang freshmen earned the academic accolade: Radny Porter (Bronx/Park East HS), Sage Thomas (Brooklyn/Grand Street Campus HS) and Kinsey Williams (Holland Patent/Notre Dame HS); combining for an average 3.87 GPA following the Fall semester.

The conference named nearly 900 student-athletes from the league’s nine full-time and nine affiliate member institutions to its President’s List. Recipients must earn a minimum 3.75 grade point average while participating in a conference-sponsored sport. The conference states, “it’s commitment to serve the educational needs of its student-athletes is the hallmark of the Empire 8.”

“Radny, Sage, and Kinsey are tremendous representatives of our football program in every fact,” said Mustang head coach Curt Fitzpatrick.

“They are high-achieving young men in the classroom, and on the football field. I am proud of their accomplishments and recognition as Empire 8 President’s List award recipients.”

“Their futures in leading the Mustang football program are very bright,” Fitzpatrick said.

