Colgate to participate in Coaches vs. Cancer 3-Point Challenge

Pledge For Every Three-Pointer Colgate Makes in February to Support the American Cancer Society

Making three-point shots this basketball season has taken on additional meaning for Head Coach Matt Langel and the Colgate men’s basketball team. The Raiders are using their spotlight on the court to raise money and awareness for the American Cancer Society as a part of the national Coaches vs. Cancer 3-Point Challenge.

“We are always excited when our program has the chance to partner with other NCAA college basketball teams to be a part of a national movement to bring awareness to and raise money for a cause like Coaches vs. Cancer,” said Langel. “Our staff and players believe we are extremely fortunate for our good health and the opportunity to play and coach the game we love. Whether it is through the NABC Suit’s and Sneakers initiative, Princess Lacey’s Laces, or the 3-point shooting challenge, we take great pride in making any small difference we can to help in the fight against cancer.”

Colgate fans can join the Raiders’ campaign, be part of the excitement and donate for every three-point shot Colgate makes from Feb. 1 to March 5 by pledging here.

Teams can be matched up against their rival schools to see who can raise the most funds from their three-point shots. Fans can follow the leader board here to see who will become the 3-Point Challenge champion.

Through this online platform, created by PledgeIt, basketball fans anywhere can donate funds to help the American Cancer Society save lives. Funds raised will support the Society’s mission to help ensure that lifesaving cancer research continues to get funded, and people facing cancer have the help they need.

History of the Coaches vs. Cancer 3-Point Challenge

More than 20 years ago, Norm Stewart, former head coach of the University of Missouri’s men’s basketball program, cancer survivor, and member of the National Association of Basketball Coaches, provided the vision and inspiration to create Coaches vs. Cancer. He challenged fans to pledge a dollar amount for every three-point shot made by his team during the season. The concept, then called the 3-Point Attack, evolved into a nationwide effort uniting coaches, fans, players, and communities across the country to assist in the fight against cancer.

Today, Coaches vs. Cancer is thrilled to announce the return of the program nationwide, now called the Coaches vs. Cancer 3-Point Challenge.

About Coaches vs. Cancer

Coaches vs. Cancer is a nationwide collaboration between the American Cancer Society and the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC). This initiative leverages the personal experiences, community leadership, and professional excellence of coaches nationwide to increase cancer awareness and promote healthy living through year-round awareness efforts, fundraising activities, and advocacy programs. Since 1993, coaches have raised more than $100 million for the American Cancer Society.

