Canastota man arrested on welfare fraud, other charges

Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested Michael J. Sanderson, 51, of Canastota, and charged him with fourth-degree welfare fraud (a class E felony), first-degree offering a false instrument for filing (a class E felony) and fourth-degree grand larceny (a class E felony).

It is alleged that Sanderson submitted a public assistance application to the Madison County Department of Social Services with the knowledge that he failed to report his income. As a result of this fraudulent act, Sanderson was overpaid $1,164 in public assistance benefits.

Sanderson was issued an appearance ticket directing him to appear at Lenox Town Court Feb. 14, 2017, to answer the charges.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

