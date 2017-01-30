Trent Ward (Auburn) becomes fifth player in Morrisville State history to net 1,000 points

Junior guard, Trent Ward (Auburn/Auburn HS) became just the fifth player in Morrisville State College men’s basketball history to net 1,000 career points as a Mustang Saturday afternoon in Morrisville.

The milestone point came on the front end of two free throw opportunities for the junior with 1:48 to go in the first half against North Eastern Athletic Conference opponent Wilson College.

Ward, who opened the game with three straight from beyond the arc, cut off a Phoenix pass to the left wing and was fouled on the fast break lay-up attempt.

Just one of five to cross the 1,000 mark, Ward is the second junior in program history to do so, and the first since the 2013-14 season. He joins fellow Morrisville State alum Jim Weeks (’52), Dodrick Spencer (’06), Brandon Hanks (’14) and Kucjok Ater (’14) on the elite list.

“I’m proud of Trent for working hard to reach this milestone in his collegiate career, it certainly is well deserved,” said head coach Joseph Smith.

“His impact on the court has been significant for the program to date, and I look forward to seeing how the remainder of his career plays out.”

Ward finished the game with 17 points, 1,007 to date in his career.

