McCoy needs a loving forever home

McCoy is a quiet and sweet dog who likes to play in the water along with a game of tug! He does get a little nervous and would be best in a home with older children and adults. He likes other dogs and should be okay with cats. A sturdy, fenced yard is needed as he is an escape artist! Please come meet him soon!

For more information, visit http://www.humanesocietyrome.com/, visit 6247 Lamphear Road, Rome, or call 315.336.7070.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest