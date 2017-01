Rome Humane Society introduces Dotty

Dotty is a lovely 13-year-old lady. All she wants is a loving home to call her own! If you are looking for a wonderful mature girl, please come in and meet her, she is waiting for you.

For more information, visit http://www.humanesocietyrome.com/, visit 6247 Lamphear Road, Rome, or call 315.336.7070.

