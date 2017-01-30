Car crashes into tree along Route 80 in town of Onondaga

State Police in Lafayette are investigating a one-car crash on State Route 80 in the town of Onondaga.

At approximately 6:20 a.m., Troopers arrived in the area of 5044 State Route 80 in the town of Onondaga and located a 2008 Nissan Sentra against a tree. Firefighters and EMS had to extricate two occupants of the vehicle trapped inside the car.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Steven Decook, 32, of Chaffee Avenue, Syracuse, along with his passenger, 30-year-old, Deidre M. Tarbell, of Nedrow, were extricated and transported to SUNY Upstate Medical Universit enter in Syracuse with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is continuing.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

