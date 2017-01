Roger Williams University Announces Fall 2016 Dean’s List

Select students have been named to the Fall 2016 Dean’s List at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I. Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a GPA of 3.4 or higher are placed on the Dean’s List that semester. The local students include:

Claire Mancarella of Oneida

Graham Demo of Cazenovia

