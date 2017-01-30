Help Bring Najla a Companion

Utica Zoo is acquiring a 7-year-old male Bactrian camel from Ohio. The new male camel will join 11-year-old female Najla, whose companion Nigel passed away in September 2016. Najla and the new male will serve as ambassadors to their counterparts in the wild who are critically endangered.

“Camels, by nature, are social animals. It was important to the Utica Zoo to get Najla a camel companion. We were very lucky that we found an available male. His acquisition was made possible through a coordinated effort with an AZA (Associations of Zoos and Aquariums) accredited institution,” said Pearl Yusuf, Director of Animal Operations.

Acquiring a male Bactrian camel does not come at a low-cost. Utica Zoo will spend $13,000 on acquisition fees and $1,998 for transportation from Ohio, totaling $14,998. The zoo is looking for donations from the community to help cover the costs. If you are interested in donating toward the new male camel coming to Utica Zoo, please go to uticazoo.org/camel. You can also mail your donations to Utica Zoo, 1 Utica Zoo Way, Utica, NY 13501. If you or your business are interested in naming or signage opportunities, call Development Coordinator Audra Acey at (315) 738-0472, or email audra.acey@uticazoo.org.

Bactrian camels are critically endangered in the wild, one step away from extinct, with fewer than 950 individuals estimated in wild areas of Northwest China and Mongolia (according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources – IUCN). Camels currently in zoos are considered more domestic relatives of their wild counterparts. However, these ambassadors are needed to represent their wild cousins and tell the story of their fight for survival. It is estimated that the population of wild camels could fall over 80% in the next 50 years. Your support shows your commitment to important wildlife conservation, promotion of good animal welfare, and possibly an enhancement of breeding efforts.

Bactrian camels are one of the species that are included in the Utica Zoo’s new Master Plan. According to the map below, it is the zoo’s goal to move Bactrian camel to the section labeled AR7. AR7 is currently home to peafowl and located directly across from the Transcaspian Urial. In order to move the camels to the new location, the current barn structure is being expanded, and a new barn will be built in the future. The new exhibit will be expanding both the indoor and outdoor areas for the camels, and have improved landscaping. It will also feature better viewing areas for visitors to see the camels, and it will incorporate easier access for keeper talks and camel encounters. Call the Utica Zoo today if you would like to help sponsor the new barn (315) 738-0472.

For more information about the Utica Zoo’s Master Plan, and a full version of the map, go to uticazoo.org/dreambig.

