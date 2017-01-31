SUNY Oswego names area students to fall 2016 Deans’ List

Area students earning a grade point average of 3.3 to 3.79 appear on SUNY Oswego’s fall 2016 Deans’ List.
The Deans’ List recognizes students who received a grade point average of 3.3 to 3.79. Oswego students receiving a GPA of 3.8 to 4.0 earn President’s List recognition.
- Audrey Burbidge of Thompson Road in Cazenovia, a sophomore wellness management major
- Sarah Christiansen of Putnam Road in Cazenovia, a senior marketing major
- Samantha E. Marti of Erieville Road in Cazenovia, a junior art major
- Jasmine X. Pitzrick of Number Nine Road in Cazenovia, a freshman anthropology major
- Shelby Yates of Stanley Road in Cazenovia, a senior wellness management major
- Emily J. Emmons of Rondo Avenue in Chittenango, a sophomore wellness management major
- Caitlyn J. Foster of Seneca Street in Chittenango, a senior wellness management major
- Lars Ohlsen of Irish Hill Road in Erieville, a sophomore business administration major
- Luke T. Cavanaugh of Benedict Manor Drive in Kirkville, a junior computer science major
- Carolyn M. Kelly of Donna Lane in Kirkville, a senior marketing major
- Robert L. Davies of Watervale Road in Manlius, a sophomore global and international studies major
- Haley M. Evans of Windy Hill Lane in Manlius, a junior childhood education major
- Luke M. Krizman of Winding Creek Road in Manlius, a junior marketing major
- Sunny C. Li of West Seneca Street in Manlius, a senior teaching English to speakers of other languages major
- Anthony P. Notaro of Woodbox Road in Manlius, a freshman accounting major
- Chris M. Prestia Jr. of Cirrus Court in Manlius, a senior software engineering major
- Alexa C. Restante of Pembroke Drive in Manlius, a junior wellness management major
- Mitchel Britton of Webber Road in New Woodstock, a sophomore biology major
- Rohne M. Nyberg of Augusta Solsville Road in Oriskany Falls, a junior biology major
- James P. Osborne of Stone House Road in Sherburne, a junior business administration major
- Caitlin M. Weinell of Furman Mill Road in Sherburne, a senior teaching English to speakers of other languages major
- Meaghan P. Weinell of Furman Mill Road in Sherburne, a senior geology major
- Jordan A. DeLucia of Lake Country Drive in Syracuse, a senior political science major
- Austin R. Donaghue of Niagara Avenue North in Syracuse, a junior public justice major
- Matthew J. Fernandez of Alhan Parkway in Syracuse, a freshman software engineering major
- Ty P. Goldthwait of Armstrong Road in Syracuse, a senior psychology major
- Matthew J. Hughes of Scarboro Drive in Syracuse, a junior business administration major
- Ryan D. Kanavy of Century Drive in Syracuse, a senior public relations major
- Joseph M. Kraus of Rufus Circle in Syracuse, a senior cinema and screen studies major
- Robert J. Tucker of Bury Drive in Syracuse, a sophomore wellness management major
- Zachary H. Weigand of Armstrong Road in Syracuse, a senior accounting major
- Amanda M. Yousey of Aster Drive in Syracuse, a senior psychology major
