SUNY Oswego names area students to fall 2016 Deans' List Area students earning a grade point average of 3.3 to 3.79 appear on SUNY Oswego's fall 2016 Deans' List. The Deans' List recognizes students who received a grade point average of 3.3 to 3.79. Oswego students receiving a GPA of 3.8 to 4.0 earn President's List recognition. Audrey Burbidge of Thompson Road in Cazenovia, a sophomore wellness management major

Sarah Christiansen of Putnam Road in Cazenovia, a senior marketing major

Samantha E. Marti of Erieville Road in Cazenovia, a junior art major

Jasmine X. Pitzrick of Number Nine Road in Cazenovia, a freshman anthropology major

Shelby Yates of Stanley Road in Cazenovia, a senior wellness management major

Emily J. Emmons of Rondo Avenue in Chittenango, a sophomore wellness management major

Caitlyn J. Foster of Seneca Street in Chittenango, a senior wellness management major

Lars Ohlsen of Irish Hill Road in Erieville, a sophomore business administration major

Luke T. Cavanaugh of Benedict Manor Drive in Kirkville, a junior computer science major

Carolyn M. Kelly of Donna Lane in Kirkville, a senior marketing major

Robert L. Davies of Watervale Road in Manlius, a sophomore global and international studies major

Haley M. Evans of Windy Hill Lane in Manlius, a junior childhood education major

Luke M. Krizman of Winding Creek Road in Manlius, a junior marketing major

Sunny C. Li of West Seneca Street in Manlius, a senior teaching English to speakers of other languages major

Anthony P. Notaro of Woodbox Road in Manlius, a freshman accounting major

Chris M. Prestia Jr. of Cirrus Court in Manlius, a senior software engineering major

Alexa C. Restante of Pembroke Drive in Manlius, a junior wellness management major

Mitchel Britton of Webber Road in New Woodstock, a sophomore biology major

Rohne M. Nyberg of Augusta Solsville Road in Oriskany Falls, a junior biology major

James P. Osborne of Stone House Road in Sherburne, a junior business administration major

Caitlin M. Weinell of Furman Mill Road in Sherburne, a senior teaching English to speakers of other languages major

Meaghan P. Weinell of Furman Mill Road in Sherburne, a senior geology major

Jordan A. DeLucia of Lake Country Drive in Syracuse, a senior political science major

Austin R. Donaghue of Niagara Avenue North in Syracuse, a junior public justice major

Matthew J. Fernandez of Alhan Parkway in Syracuse, a freshman software engineering major

Ty P. Goldthwait of Armstrong Road in Syracuse, a senior psychology major

Matthew J. Hughes of Scarboro Drive in Syracuse, a junior business administration major

Ryan D. Kanavy of Century Drive in Syracuse, a senior public relations major

Joseph M. Kraus of Rufus Circle in Syracuse, a senior cinema and screen studies major

Robert J. Tucker of Bury Drive in Syracuse, a sophomore wellness management major

Zachary H. Weigand of Armstrong Road in Syracuse, a senior accounting major

Amanda M. Yousey of Aster Drive in Syracuse, a senior psychology major

