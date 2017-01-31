 
  »

SUNY Oswego names area students to fall 2016 Deans’ List

suny_oswegoArea students earning a grade point average of 3.3 to 3.79 appear on SUNY Oswego’s fall 2016 Deans’ List.

The Deans’ List recognizes students who received a grade point average of 3.3 to 3.79. Oswego students receiving a GPA of 3.8 to 4.0 earn President’s List recognition.

  • Audrey Burbidge of Thompson Road in Cazenovia, a sophomore wellness management major
  • Sarah Christiansen of Putnam Road in Cazenovia, a senior marketing major
  • Samantha E. Marti of Erieville Road in Cazenovia, a junior art major
  • Jasmine X. Pitzrick of Number Nine Road in Cazenovia, a freshman anthropology major
  • Shelby Yates of Stanley Road in Cazenovia, a senior wellness management major
  • Emily J. Emmons of Rondo Avenue in Chittenango, a sophomore wellness management major
  • Caitlyn J. Foster of Seneca Street in Chittenango, a senior wellness management major
  • Lars Ohlsen of Irish Hill Road in Erieville, a sophomore business administration major
  • Luke T. Cavanaugh of Benedict Manor Drive in Kirkville, a junior computer science major
  • Carolyn M. Kelly of Donna Lane in Kirkville, a senior marketing major
  • Robert L. Davies of Watervale Road in Manlius, a sophomore global and international studies major
  • Haley M. Evans of Windy Hill Lane in Manlius, a junior childhood education major
  • Luke M. Krizman of Winding Creek Road in Manlius, a junior marketing major
  • Sunny C. Li of West Seneca Street in Manlius, a senior teaching English to speakers of other languages major
  • Anthony P. Notaro of Woodbox Road in Manlius, a freshman accounting major
  • Chris M. Prestia Jr. of Cirrus Court in Manlius, a senior software engineering major
  • Alexa C. Restante of Pembroke Drive in Manlius, a junior wellness management major
  • Mitchel Britton of Webber Road in New Woodstock, a sophomore biology major
  • Rohne M. Nyberg of Augusta Solsville Road in Oriskany Falls, a junior biology major
  • James P. Osborne of Stone House Road in Sherburne, a junior business administration major
  • Caitlin M. Weinell of Furman Mill Road in Sherburne, a senior teaching English to speakers of other languages major
  • Meaghan P. Weinell of Furman Mill Road in Sherburne, a senior geology major
  • Jordan A. DeLucia of Lake Country Drive in Syracuse, a senior political science major
  • Austin R. Donaghue of Niagara Avenue North in Syracuse, a junior public justice major
  • Matthew J. Fernandez of Alhan Parkway in Syracuse, a freshman software engineering major
  • Ty P. Goldthwait of Armstrong Road in Syracuse, a senior psychology major
  • Matthew J. Hughes of Scarboro Drive in Syracuse, a junior business administration major
  • Ryan D. Kanavy of Century Drive in Syracuse, a senior public relations major
  • Joseph M. Kraus of Rufus Circle in Syracuse, a senior cinema and screen studies major
  • Robert J. Tucker of Bury Drive in Syracuse, a sophomore wellness management major
  • Zachary H. Weigand of Armstrong Road in Syracuse, a senior accounting major
  • Amanda M. Yousey of Aster Drive in Syracuse, a senior psychology major
January 30th, 2017 | Category: Education, Top Story

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  