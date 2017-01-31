Schneiderman issues statements on Trump immigration ban

In Letter To Homeland Security Secretary And U.S. Customs And Border Protection Commissioner And Field Director, A.G. Schneiderman Notes Alarming Reports That Agencies Are Not Complying With Stay Ordered By Federal Judge Last Night

A.G. Demands Update On How the Order Is Being Implemented, List Of All Individuals Still Detained

Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman today sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, demanding that the agencies describe specific steps they are taking to ensure compliance with a federal court’s injunction and restraining order regarding President Trump’s most recent executive order on immigration.

Attorney General Schneiderman noted that his office has received alarming reports that DHS and CBP are not complying with the federal court order and, instead, are planning to remove from the U.S. individuals specifically protected by the order.

The letter asks the two agencies to provide – by this Monday at noon – a description of the specific steps they are taking to ensure that they fully compl y with the order, as well as a complete list of all individuals currently being held at JFK Airport.

Read the full letter here.

The letter follows a statement from Attorney General Schneiderman and 15 other state Attorneys General , making clear that President Trump’s order is unconstitutional, and committing to use all of the tools of their offices to fight it.

Schneiderman and 15 other state attorneys general condemn ‘un-American’ executive order, vow action: Joint Statement Issued By A.G.’s Of NY, CA, PA, WA, MA, HI, VA, OR, DC, CT, VT, IL, NM, IA, ME & MD

“As the chief legal officers for over 130 million Americans and foreign residents of our states, we condemn President Trump’s unconstitutional, un-American and unlawful Executive Order and will work together to ensure the federal government obeys the Constitution, respects our history as a nation of immigrants, and does not unlawfully target anyone because of their national origin or faith. Religious liberty has been, and always will be, a bedrock principle of our country and no president can change that truth. Yesterday, multiple federal courts ordered a stay of the Administration’s dangerous Executive Order. We applaud those decisions and will use all of the tools of our offices to fight this unconstitutional order and preserve our nation’s national security and core values. We are confident that the Executive Order will ultimately be struck down by the courts. In the meantime, we are committed to working to ensure that as few people as possible suffer from the chaotic situation that it has created.” Applauds Donnelly order: “I applaud the stay ordered by Judge Donnelly of the Eastern District of New York regarding President Trump’s dangerous and discriminatory executive action. “Let me be clear: President Trump’s executive action is unconstitutional and in clear violation of federal law, including both the Establishment Clause and the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965. I will do everything within my power to help lead the fight to permanently strike it down.

“I will not allow voiceless refugees, and all those targeted by this reckless action, to be victimized by an unlawful, unconstitutional, and fundamentally un-American decree from the President.”

