Liverpool man charged with possessing over $21,000 worth of stolen merchandise

On Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, State Police in Lysander arrested 20-year-old Drew T. Everingham of Liverpool for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 3rd degree, a class “D” felony and Conspiracy in the 5th degree, a class “A” misdemeanor.

A joint Investigation with the Camillus Police Department revealed that Everingham, who had been living at the Super 8 Motel in Liverpool, was selling thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise online, which had been stolen from various Wal-Mart locations across the state.

Everingham was found to be in possession of over $21,000 worth of merchandise, mostly consisting of electronics such as micro SD memory cards, phone chargers, phone cases, computer hard drives and headphones, however, also other household goods including high-end vacuum cleaners.

Everingham was arraigned in the Town of Clay Court before Judge Brian Lauri, who remanded him to the Onondaga County Justice Center in lieu of $2,500 cash or $2,500 secured bond.

The investigation is continuing and additional charges and arrests will be forthcoming.

