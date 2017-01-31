‘Agnes of God’ at Players of Utica – two performances only

Players of Utica is starting the second half of its 104th season with the riveting and thought-provoking play ‘Agnes of God’ – by John Pielmeier, directed by Stephen Wagner.

SHOW SYNOPSIS:

Summoned to a convent, Dr. Martha Livingstone, a court-appointed psychiatrist, is charged with assessing the sanity of a novice accused of murdering her newborn. Miriam Ruth, the Mother Superior, determinedly keeps young Agnes from the doctor, arousing Livingstone’s suspicions further. Who killed the infant and who fathered the tiny victim? Livingstone’s questions force all three women to re-examine the meaning of faith and the power of love leading to a dramatic, compelling climax.

SHOW DATES / TIMES:

Evening Performances: Feb. 10 and 11, 17 and 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Matinee Performances: Feb. 12 and 19 at 2 p.m.

TICKET COSTS: ($2.00 of each ticket sale goes directly to the Capital Fund)

$20 – Adults

$17 – Seniors

$10 – Students (with valid IDs)

Reserve tickets via credit or debit card online at www.players.ticketderby.com or by calling (315) 724-7624. Players of Utica Theatre – 1108 State Street, Utica.

CAST:

Agnes…………………………Sarah Bord

Dr. Livingstone………………Marilee Ensign

Mother Miriam Ruth…………Leslie Reilly

About Players of Utica

Players of Utica is a non-profit community theatre that has been continuously producing shows in central New York since 1913. We have engaged more than 1 million individuals with affordable, first-class community theatre. Players of Utica is an equal opportunity community theatre organization. For more information, a complete history, and to support or participate, visit www.playersofutica.org or “Like” us on Facebook.

