The End of Marriage: Adultery in the 19th Century

When: Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, 1 p.m.

Where: Oneida Community Mansion House, 170 Kenwood Ave., Oneida

Join us Sunday, Feb. 19, at 1 p.m., for a discussion with noted historian Carol Faulkner about popular and official 19th century attitudes about marriage and adultery. Faulkner contends that while official society condemned adultery and polyamorous relationships many reformers condemned marriage itself.

Faulkner, the author of Lucretia Mott’s Heresy: Abolition and Women’s Rights in 19th-Century America and Women’s Radical Reconstruction, is Professor of History in the Maxwell School of Syracuse University.

General admission to the program is $7 for adults and $3 for students with ID. (Members of the Oneida Community Mansion House are admitted for no additional donation.)

The Oneida Community Mansion House was the residence of the 19th century utopian Oneida Community (1848 – 1880), which itself repudiated monogamous marriage and promoted female equality. OCMH preserves, collects and interprets material culture, intangible heritage, and five historic buildings, situated on 33 acres of landscaped lawns and gardens. OCMH is a National Historic Landmark and chartered by the New York State Department of Education.

The House is open to the public Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., and Sunday from Noon until 5:00 pm. Guided tours are provided Wednesday through Saturday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Oneida Community Mansion House is located at 170 Kenwood Ave., Oneida. This event is supported in part by a Humanities New York Action Grant. For further information, call 315.363.0745 or see www.oneidacommunity.org.

