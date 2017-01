Retired Teachers Association awards grant to Morrisville teachers

The Madison County Retired Teachers Association awarded a grant to fourth-grade teachers from Morrisville-Eaton Central School District.

Amanda Duffy and Kathleen Orth submitted the grant application; accepting the award was Jacqueline Smith, whose fourth-grade class will also participate in the field trip to Wonder Works Museum at Destiny USA in Syracuse.

