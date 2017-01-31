Phoenix couple arrested on outstanding warrants following traffic stop

State Police arrested Ashley A. Prunner, 27, and Kristofer H. Pierce, 35, both from Phoenix, on outstanding warrants, further charged Prunner with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree following traffic stop in Syracuse.

On Thursday January 26, 2017 at approximately 12:15 p.m., State Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on I-690 in the City of Syracuse for a traffic violation. While interviewing the vehicle operator, Troopers immediately recognized the two passengers, Ashley A. Prunner, 27, and Kristofer H. Pierce, 35, both from Phoenix. Troopers had arrested the pair in November 2016, and had just received a warrant for the two after they failed to appear in court. The couple was taken into custody on the active warrants, and Prunner was also found to be in possession of heroin.

Prunner was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree, and Possession of a Hypodermic Instrument, both misdemeanors, and Failure to Respond to an Appearance Ticket, a violation.

Both were transported to the Onondaga County Justice Center and held pending arraignment.

