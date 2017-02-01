Whitesboro man arrested for operating a snowmobile while intoxicated

State Police arrested Paul D. Sperling, 57, of Whitesboro, for operating a snowmobile while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor; operating a snowmobile without insurance, operating an unregistered snowmobile and speeding.

On Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at approximately 8 p.m., State Police responded to a reported unconscious person in the roadway along South Shore Road in the Town of Webb. Investigation revealed Sperling was located by a passerby lying a few feet from a Yamaha snowmobile.

Sterling was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Utica where he was treated and released.

Sterling was issued appearance tickets returnable to Webb Town Court Feb. 9, 2017, at 7 p.m.

