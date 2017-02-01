Traffic stop leads to several charges for Kirkville couple

Mikal T. Adams, 28, and Jamie E. King, 33, both from Kirkville, face several charges including Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th, and Unlawfully Dealing With a Child 1st.

On Thursday, January 26, 2017 at approximately 4:00 p.m., Troopers patrolling North Manlius Road observed a vehicle with an apparent fraudulent inspection sticker being driven by a male operator. As they caught up to the vehicle to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle pulled over. As Troopers approached, the male driver and female passenger attempted to switch seats in the vehicle while the female removed and attempted to hide the fraudulent inspection sticker.

Troopers discovered that the male driver, Mikal T. Adams, 28, attempted to switch seats with the passenger and vehicle owner, Jamie E. King, 33, as Adams possess a revoked non-driver identification. Further investigation revealed heroin in the vehicle and on King’s person. A four year old child was also located in the backseat of the vehicle. It was determined that Adams and King had used heroin in the presence of the child earlier in the day.

Child Protective Services was notified, and family members took custody of the child at the scene pending investigation.

Adams was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree, and Unlawfully Dealing With a Child 1st degree, both misdemeanors. He was also issued several traffic tickets for Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle 2nd degree, False Inspection Certificate, and Uninspected Motor Vehicle.

King was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree, and Unlawfully Dealing With a Child 1st degree, both misdemeanors, and Tampering with Physical Evidence, a class “E” felony. She was also issued traffic tickets for Facilitating Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 3rd degree, False Inspection Certificate, and Uninspected Motor Vehicle.

Both are scheduled to appear in Town of Manlius Court on January 31, 2017 at 6:00 p.m.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

