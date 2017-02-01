State Police search for runaway teen in Tully

New York State Police in Lafayette is seeking the public’s assistance to help locate 16-year-old, Deforest W. Blasier, of Tully.

Blasier ran away from his residence on Hoffman Road located in Tully on January 19, 2017. He is described as being 5′ 5″ tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Blasier’s family believes that he may be in the Lafayette area.

Anyone with information regarding Blasier’s whereabouts is asked to contact the New York State Police by calling (315) 366-6000. All calls can remain anonymous.

