 
  »

Area students named to SUNY Oswego’s fall 2016 president’s list

suny_oswegoSUNY Oswego has named high-performing area students to the President’s List for fall 2016 for earning grade point averages of 3.80 and above on the 4.00 scale.

  • Madison J. Bates of Hawthorne Way in Chittenango, a senior childhood education major
  • Samantha R. Mayer of Valley Drive East in Chittenango, a senior childhood education major
  • Corinne M. Milnamow of White Bridge Road in Chittenango, a senior business administration major
  • Daniel T. Mosack of Dyke Road in Chittenango, a sophomore accounting major
  • Cahmlo Olive of Cook Hill Road in Erieville, a senior physics major
  • Kyle M. Harbour of Cazenovia Road in Manlius, a junior biochemistry major
  • Jordan M. Mcgee of Glen Eagle Drive in Manlius, a senior broadcasting and mass communication major
  • Christopher P. Spinelli of Silverwood Drive in Manlius, a sophomore music major
  • Sonja B. Treu of Sabre Lane in Manlius, a junior linguistics major
  • Anna P. Frost of Century Drive in Syracuse, a sophomore creative writing major
February 1st, 2017 | Category: Education, Top Story

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  