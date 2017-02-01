Area students named to SUNY Oswego’s fall 2016 president’s list

SUNY Oswego has named high-performing area students to the President’s List for fall 2016 for earning grade point averages of 3.80 and above on the 4.00 scale.
- Madison J. Bates of Hawthorne Way in Chittenango, a senior childhood education major
- Samantha R. Mayer of Valley Drive East in Chittenango, a senior childhood education major
- Corinne M. Milnamow of White Bridge Road in Chittenango, a senior business administration major
- Daniel T. Mosack of Dyke Road in Chittenango, a sophomore accounting major
- Cahmlo Olive of Cook Hill Road in Erieville, a senior physics major
- Kyle M. Harbour of Cazenovia Road in Manlius, a junior biochemistry major
- Jordan M. Mcgee of Glen Eagle Drive in Manlius, a senior broadcasting and mass communication major
- Christopher P. Spinelli of Silverwood Drive in Manlius, a sophomore music major
- Sonja B. Treu of Sabre Lane in Manlius, a junior linguistics major
- Anna P. Frost of Century Drive in Syracuse, a sophomore creative writing major
