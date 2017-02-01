Stirpe commends settlement to expand access for opioid treatment

“It’s encouraging news that Attorney General Schneiderman has settled a suit with health insurance provider Anthem to end their policy of requiring prior authorization for medication-assisted treatment for substance use disorder. Expanded access to treatment for New Yorkers with opioid and heroin addiction is a critical step in the right direction.

Those working to overcome addiction should not be burdened by health insurance red tape on the road to recovery.

It has been a priority of mine in the Legislature to expand access to life-saving medication like Narcan and inpatient services to treat drug dependence, and I continue to support measures to protect the health and well-being of Central New Yorkers.”

