Miller advocates for ridesharing in Upstate

Today, New York State Assemblyman Brian Miller called for the state Legislature to legalize ridesharing for upstate and the rest of the state. New York City is the only part of the state that ridesharing businesses like Uber and Lyft are allowed to operate, and New York State is the only state that has yet to legalize ridesharing statewide.

“Ridesharing is smart, safe and provides an alternative to drunk driving,” Miller said. “If Uber and Lyft can operate in New York City, then why can’t upstate benefit from them as well? It doesn’t make sense. Any initiative that can cut down on drunk driving should be available to everyone throughout the state.”

The most recent statistics from Mothers Against Drunk Driving show that New York had 311drunk driving fatalities last year. There were 8,368 alcohol-related crashes last year, resulting in 6,019 injuries.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

