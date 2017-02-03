CNY high school students compete in “Poetry Out Loud” competition at OCC

Onondaga County College to host national recitation contest
WHEN: Tuesday, Feb. 7, 6 to 8 p.m.
WHERE: Storer Auditorium, Onondaga Community College, 4585 West Seneca Turnpike, Syracuse <http://www.sunyocc.edu/
VISUALS/INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES: Video/pictures of high school students performing and reciting poetry, interviews with students and event representatives.
WHAT: Poetry Out Loud<http://www.poetryoutloud.
• Zacqueline Baldwin, Corcoran High School
• Joe Benedict, Skaneateles High School
• Signe Golash, Corcoran High School
• Oliver Gebo, Lowville Academy
• Hannah Ebner, Manlius Pebble Hill School
