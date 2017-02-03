 
CNY high school students compete in “Poetry Out Loud” competition at OCC

WHEN: Tuesday, Feb. 7, 6 to 8 p.m.

WHERE: Storer Auditorium, Onondaga Community College, 4585 West Seneca Turnpike, Syracuse <http://www.sunyocc.edu/index.aspx?menu=807&id=1815>

WHAT: Poetry Out Loud<http://www.poetryoutloud.org/> is a national recitation competition that encourages the nation’s youth to learn about great poetry through performance and recitation. The goal of the program is to promote poetry in both the classroom and the community. The competition is open to students in grades 9 through 12. The following students will be competing at OCC as part of New York State’s Central Region final:

•         Zacqueline Baldwin, Corcoran High School
•         Joe Benedict, Skaneateles High School
•         Signe Golash, Corcoran High School
•         Oliver Gebo, Lowville Academy
•         Hannah Ebner, Manlius Pebble Hill School

