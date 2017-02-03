 
  »

Mohawk Valley Rotary Club welcomes newest member, Frank Aceto IV

Pictured from left are Club Treasurer Elyse Enea Bellows, Club President- Elect Cindy Bennett, newest member Frank Aceto IV and Sergeant-at-Arms Tony Vennera.

Pictured from left are Club Treasurer Elyse Enea Bellows, Club President- Elect Cindy Bennett, newest member Frank Aceto IV and Sergeant-at-Arms Tony Vennera.

The Mohawk Valley Rotary Club welcomed Frank Aceto IV as its newest member at Tuesday’smeeting, Aceto was sponsored by member Francesca Magro.

Aceto is the current Branch Manager at Adirondack Bank in Little Falls.

“I look forward to actively participating in the activities of the club, including attending meetings, social events, and community service projects,”  said Aceto.

“Frank is beginning a great adventure in leadership, in friendship, and in service to his community, we are excited to have him join our club and help serve our community,” Rotary President Heather Irons said.

The Mohawk Valley Rotary Club meets Tuesday’s at 12:00 p.m. at Pk’s Pub, in Herkimer. Visitors are welcome and lunch is $10. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/mohawkvalley.rotaryclub.

February 3rd, 2017 | Category: Local, Top Story

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  