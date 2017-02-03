Mohawk Valley Rotary Club welcomes newest member, Frank Aceto IV

The Mohawk Valley Rotary Club welcomed Frank Aceto IV as its newest member at Tuesday’smeeting, Aceto was sponsored by member Francesca Magro.

Aceto is the current Branch Manager at Adirondack Bank in Little Falls.

“I look forward to actively participating in the activities of the club, including attending meetings, social events, and community service projects,” said Aceto.

“Frank is beginning a great adventure in leadership, in friendship, and in service to his community, we are excited to have him join our club and help serve our community,” Rotary President Heather Irons said.

The Mohawk Valley Rotary Club meets Tuesday’s at 12:00 p.m. at Pk’s Pub, in Herkimer. Visitors are welcome and lunch is $10. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/mohawkvalley.rotaryclub.

