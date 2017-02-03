Morrisville Public Library news

Our Annual Canned Food Drive to benefit the Morrisville Food Pantry is going on now until the end of February! Please help us make it better than last year! Not only will you be making a generous contribution to our food pantry, but for every item you donate, we will take a $1 off your outstanding fines!

Family Bingo night is BACK this Friday February 10 at 6:30pm!!! Bring the family in and play a game or two. All kids are guaranteed a prize and adults play for fun! Refreshments will be provided!

Please join us for Kiddies Korner, our preschool story hour! Bring your toddler or preschool child in on Tuesday February 14 at 10:00am. Help us enjoy the topic, “Hugs & Kisses-Valentine’s Day!”

Stories, finger plays, a craft and more! If you cannot make that day, please join us on Tuesday February 21 for “Going to the Zoo!”

Calling all adults and teens! We are starting up our book talks again! The first book we plan to read is Colson Whitehead’s Underground Railroad on Wednesday February 15 at 6:30pm. This is an Oprah Book Club book so for sure one we want to read! Stop in and get your copy now and then come join in the discussion with us!

Be sure to join us on Friday February 24 for our Family Movie Night at 7:00pm. We will be showing the ever zany and wild movie, Trolls! Bring the family in for a great movie! Please bring your own beverage; popcorn is on us!

Free Tax Prep for Seniors! RSVP with the support of the Morrisville Public Library will offer free income tax preparation for seniors 60 years and older. Volunteers are certified by the IRS to complete your tax forms. Please call Marie Smith at 315-684- 3903 to sign up for your appointment to have your tax returns filed free of charge.

We will be closed on Monday February 20 to observe President’s Day. We will reopen Tuesday at 10am. We are open Monday, Wednesday and Friday 12pm to 8pm, Tuesday and Thursday 10am to 8pm and Saturday 10am to 4pm.

