Central New York Playhouse to perform “Eurydice” opens Feb. 10

Greetings! The Central New York Playhouse is proud to present Eurydice. February 10-18 ). Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8 pm ; Sundays at 2 pm . Early Bird Pricing ends February 5 . Call Eurydice runs for 6 performances (). Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at; Sundays at. Early Bird Pricing ends. Call 315-885-8960 for reservations, purchase tickets at our website. Cast/Production Team: Eurydice: Alyssa Ashley Otoski-Keim Orpheus: Derek Powell Father: Robert G. Searle Nasty Interesting Man: Jeremiah Thompson Big Stone: Kathy Egloff Loud Stone: Christa Wirth Little Stone: Emilie Pitts Director: Elizabeth Allers

Producer: Naomi Sorrwar-Randall

Stage Manager: Keith Arlington

Costumer: Christina Huffaker

Scenic Design/Carpenter: Chris Lupia

Sound Designer: Robert G. Searle & Elizabeth Allers

Lighting Designer: Liam Fitzpatrick Just in time for Valentine’s Day we have the first Special Production of our 2017 season, Eurydice by Sarah Ruhl. In Eurydice, Sarah Ruhl reimagines the classic myth of Orpheus through the eyes of its heroine. Dying too young on her wedding day, Eurydice must journey to the underworld, where she reunites with her father and struggles to remember her lost love. With contemporary characters, ingenious plot twists, and breathtaking visual effects, the play is a fresh look at a timeless love story. February 10 at 8pm , Saturday February 11 at 8pm or Sunday February 13 at 2pm . Please reserve critics passes by contacting our box office at We are opening our first weekend to critical review. Performances onor. Please reserve critics passes by contacting our box office at rsvp@cnyplayhouse.o rg or 315-885-8960 . Arrangements can also be made for other performances/rehearsals in some cases. For more information about this show including ticket sales, please visit our website at www.cnyplayhouse.o rg, or call (315) 885-8960 to make reservations. About the Central New York Playhouse The Central New York Playhouse is a 501c3 organization and artistic home in Syracuse, providing a venue uniquely dedicated to local performers and theatrical entertainment in a friendly, open and creative atmosphere. Our 4500 square foot space is located at 3649 Erie Blvd E Suite # B201 Syracuse, NY 13214 in the second level of Shoppingtown Mall, near Mall Entrance 4. We produce a variety of entertainment including plays, musicals, cabarets, improvisational and stand-up comedy shows. We welcome your patronage and support.