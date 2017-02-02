Oneida Police Department blotter

On January 24, 2017, Sarah Kulis, 36, 5331 Main St., Durhamville was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree, operating with a suspended registration and operation without insurance.

On January 24, 2017, Durk L. Oord, 19, 5751 Middle Rd., Munnsville, was charged with unlawful possession of marihuana. On January 25, 2017, a

On January 25, 2017, a 16 year old male was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

On January 25, 2017, Nicholas W. Kampf, 57, 2007 Genesee St., apt. 7, Oneida, was charged with criminal contempt in the second degree.

On January 26, 2017, Alynda K. Adle, 43, of 314 Lenox Ave., Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for having a dog at large.

On January 26, 2017, Bruce A. Joslyn Jr., 33, 5365 Canal Rd., Durhamville was charged with petit larceny and was also arrested on an arrest warrant for an unrelated charge of petit larceny. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and held without bail.

On January 26, 2017, Jimmy Quinones, 45, 122 W. Ostrander Ave, Syracuse, was arrested on an arrest warrant charging him with petit larceny. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and ordered held on $1000 cash or bond.

On January 27, 2017, Carrie M. Learned, 42, 375 Stone St., Oneida, was charged with endangering the welfare of an incompetent person in the second degree and willful violation of health laws as the result of a joint investigation with the New York State Attorney Generals Office. She was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on her own recognizance pending further court action.

On January 27, 2017, Steven L. Gould, 48, 114 N. Peterboro St., Canastota, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of petit larceny and criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court.

On January 27, 2017, Ellie Mae Jones, 36, 416 W. Railroad St., Oneida was arrested on a bench warrant alleging that she failed to appear on original charges of assault in the third degree and theft of services. She was arraigned in Oneida City Court and ordered held on $500 cash or $1000 bond.

On January 27, 2017, Daniel B. Pace, 58, of 100 Ruter St., Utica, was arrested on an arrest warrant charging him with petit larceny. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.

On January 30, 2017, Michael C. Johnson, 27, 434 Stone St., Oneida was issued an appearance ticket charging him with theft of services.

On February 1, 2017, Earl E. Eggleston Jr., 22, 223 Gladwell Ave., Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket charging him with possession or consumption of an alcoholic beverage in a public place in violation of the Oneida City Code.

On February 1, 2017, Diane R. Stevens, 40, 474 Lincoln Ave., Oneida, was charged with 2 counts of a garbage violation and 2 counts of littering under the Oneida City Code. She was issued an appearance ticket.

On February 1, 2017, Jennifer D. Mott, 42, 514 Broad St., Oneida, was arrested for grand larceny in the fourth degree. She was issued an appearance ticket to appear in Oneida City Court at a later date.

