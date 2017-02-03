Rome man faces drug charge after being stopped for speeding in Chittenango

Sullivan based state police charged Noel F. Harrington, 22, of North Levitt Ave, Rome, with misdemeanor marijuana possession after stopping him for speeding Saturday evening in Madison County.

At approximately 9:35 p.m. Jan. 28, Trooper Steven Fountain stopped a 2003 Saab traveling westbound at 61 mph in a posted 40 mph zone on State Route 5 in Chittenango. While interviewing the operator Harrington, Fountain noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

A plastic bag containing approximately 80 grams of marijuana was located in the center console of the vehicle. Harrington was taken into custody and processed at the Sullivan state police barracks for fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a class A misdemeanor, along with speeding and is scheduled to appear in Chittenango Village Court Feb. 8, 2017.

