Utica’s first board game café opens for business

Ribbon cutting Feb. 3

WHAT: Would you like to spend an afternoon enjoying delicious food, great coffee, refreshing drinks and most importantly, Utica’s largest selection of available-to-play board games? Then you won’t want to miss out on the grand opening of Wanna Play Café, Utica’s first – and only – board game café.

WHO: Ribbon cutting ceremony for Wanna Play Café

WHERE: 15 Auert Ave., Utica

WHEN: Friday, Feb. 3, at 11 a.m.

Grand Opening Weekend at Wanna Play Café will run through Sunday, Feb. 5, which is also the day of the “Big Game.” The café invites you to come in and “play a big game before the big game,” as they will be hosting a Catan tournament on that day. There is a $5 entry fee to join, and the tournament winner will receive a gift certificate to the café. All game fees from the grand opening weekend will be donated to the Extra Life charity to benefit the Children’s Miracle Network.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

