Syracuse man charged with possession of stolen property

State Police in Elbridge arrested John B. Betsey III, age 35, from Syracuse, NY for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th degree, a class “E” felony.

Betsey is charged with possession of a 2004 Suzuki motorcycle that was reported stolen from a shed on Sheldon Road, Town of Skaneateles in August 2016.

Betsey was arraigned in Syracuse City Court and held at the Onondaga County Justice Center.

