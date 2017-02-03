TROOPERS ISSUE TRAVELER ADVISORY – GE Turbine Shipment to Affect Traffic on Various Roads in CNY

Over the next week, a 187-ton General Electric turbine is being trucked from the GE plant in Schenectady to a location in Pennsylvania, using a combination of non-interstate roads in Central New York.

The slow-moving, 345-foot long by 20-foot wide transporter vehicle, with a total weight of nearly 450 tons, will significantly affect traffic in both directions as it makes its way west then south.

The following roads will be used:

Route 20 crossing into Onondaga County from Cazenovia;

Apulia Road;

Route 80;

Route 281 crossing into Cortland County;

Route 222 crossing into Tompkins County;

Salt Road;

Peruville Road;

and Route 34 crossing into Tioga County.

The turbine will pass through Pompey and Tully in Onondaga County; Preble, Homer and the city of Cortland in Cortland County; and the city of Ithaca in Tompkins County.

The shipment is arriving in Cazenovia on Wednesday, February 1, the village of Homer on Thursday 2/2, then the Ithaca area by Friday 2/3. But because of the shipment’s weight and the size of the transport vehicle, it is tough to predict exactly where and when the turbine will be at any particular moment. Motorists driving on the affected roads should be on the lookout and should seek out alternate routes when this behemoth is in their area.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

