Syracuse man arrested for cocaine, marijuana, illegal DVD possession

On January 28, 2017, at approximately 7:02 p.m., State Police stopped a vehicle on I-90 for a traffic violation. The driver of the vehicle, Maurice J. Harris, 39, of Syracuse, was found to be in possession of cocaine, marijuana, and numerous illegal DVD’s. He was taken into custody, transported and processed at SP Fultonville, where we was subsequently charged with:
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 5th Degree; a Class D Felony
- Failure to Disclose the Origin of a Recording in the 2nd Degree; a Class A Misdemeanor
- Unlawful Possession of Marijuana; a Violation
Harris was arraigned before the Town of Glen Court and remanded to the Montgomery County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond.
