Traffic pursuit leads to several charges for Port Byron man

State Police charged Dale R. Rigby, 47, from Port Byron, with Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 2nd, Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Offer, Reckless Driving, and several other traffic violations following pursuit on I-690

On January 31st, at approximately 10:20 a.m., a State Trooper returning to his vehicle from a traffic stop on I-690 westbound in the Town of Geddes, observed Dale R. Rigby, age 47, from Port Byron, operating a black Chevrolet Impala westbound. Rigby was known to the Trooper, who had arrested him several times previously on drug possession and driving while ability impaired by drugs charges. Subsequently, the Trooper was aware that Rigby has several suspensions and revocations on his New York State driver’s license.

The Trooper caught up to Rigby and attempted to stop his vehicle, when Rigby failed to comply and sped away. The pursuit continued approximately three miles on to Jones Road, where the Trooper lost sight of the vehicle and terminated the pursuit.

State Police from Auburn responded to Rigby’s residence where they located him and the vehicle involved in the pursuit. He was taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 2nd, Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Offer, and Reckless Driving, all misdemeanors, and several other traffic violations.

Rigby was arraigned in the Town of Geddes court and released under pre-trial supervision. He is scheduled to return to court on February 6, 2017 at 4:00 p.m.

