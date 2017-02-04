 
Scholarship opportunity for music majors

music-rainbowThe Oneida Area Civic Chorale is offering a $500 scholarship to an area high school senior who has displayed musical talent in school and community performances and plans to engage in musical study beyond high school as a music major or in extracurricular areas.
Applicants must submit a completed application form, a performance CD or DVD displaying solo and/or ensemble achievements, a short written explanation of how the award money would be used and a letter of recommendation from a music teacher.  An interview with selected candidates may be requested before a final decision is made.  The scholarship will be awarded in late May.
Applications and CDs/DVDs must be received by April 1. Applications may be obtained from music teachers and guidance counselors at local high schools, by calling Kathryn Warner at 363-9667, or by downloading from www.oneidachorale.org.
February 4th, 2017

