Scholarship opportunity for music majors

The Oneida Area Civic Chorale is offering a $500 scholarship to an area high school senior who has displayed musical talent in school and community performances and plans to engage in musical study beyond high school as a music major or in extracurricular areas.

Applicants must submit a completed application form, a performance CD or DVD displaying solo and/or ensemble achievements, a short written explanation of how the award money would be used and a letter of recommendation from a music teacher. An interview with selected candidates may be requested before a final decision is made. The scholarship will be awarded in late May.

Applications and CDs/DVDs must be received by April 1 . Applications may be obtained from music teachers and guidance counselors at local high schools, by calling Kathryn Warner at 363-9667 , or by downloading from www.oneidachorale.org

