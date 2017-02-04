Morrisville State, public invited to participate in annual Winter Fest Feb. 25, 2017

Morrisville State College students will join the local community to celebrate the 11th annual Winter Fest Saturday, Feb. 25.

Winter Fest, an event that brings the college together with members from the local community, offers a variety of activities. Free and open to the public, this year’s event will be held from 2-7 p.m. at the Morrisville-Eaton Elementary School located on Eaton Street.

Festivities include a photo booth, giant indoor slide, bouncy house and boxing ring, video games, board games, face painting, airbrush tattoos, crafts, and balloon and caricature artists.

Macaroni and cheese, hot dogs, chili, popcorn, fruit punch and hot cocoa will also be available free of charge.

Shuttle buses will run continuously to the elementary school from the college’s bus stop, located near the campus library. This free service will be available from 12:30-8 p.m.

Students from various campus organizations and the college’s football team will assist with Winter Fest. The event is sponsored, in part, by Morrisville State College and the Village of Morrisville.

