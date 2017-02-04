Bare Bones Trombone Quartet to perform at Oasis

On Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, from 11 a.m. to noon, Syracuse Oasis and Upstate GEM Care are hosting a concert by the Bare Bones Trombone Quartet. They play everything from Bach to Count Basie with unique harmony in an audience-friendly manner.

The concert is open to both members and non-members of all ages. Admission is free and exempt from the registration processing fee.

You may register for the concert by mail, in person at Syracuse Oasis, 6333 State Route 298, East Syracuse, or by visiting www.Oasisnet.org/syracuse.

Syracuse Oasis is part of The OASIS Institute, a national health education enrichment program designed for people over the age of 50. OASIS is a 4-star Charity Navigator organization and a member of the S&I 100 Index of the top performing non-profits. Syracuse Oasis is sponsored by Upstate Medical University.

